SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Three workers were injured as the roof of a shop collapsed in the area of Lorry Adda, village Kingra, Sialkot.

According to Rescue spokesperson, three workers (35-year-old Mati-ur-Rehman, 30-year-old Inam and 28-year-old Asif) were injured as the roof of a shop collapsed.

Rescue 1122 provided first aid to the injured on the spot.