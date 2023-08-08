Open Menu

Three Injured In Roof Collapse

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Three injured in roof collapse

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Three members of a family were injured as roof of their house collapsed near Dijkot road area, here on Tuesday. Rescue 1122 sources said that Samina Bibi (35), Hussain (12) and Zareen (15) was present in her house when the dilapidated roof of the house caved in.The inmates got buried under the debris.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted injured to DHQ hospital.

