Three Injured In Roof Collapse

Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Three injured in roof collapse

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2023 ) :Three labourers were injured when a roof collapsed in Sadar police limits on Saturday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said that the roof of an under-construction house caved in near Baghdadi Chowk, Satiana Road. As a result, three labourers, including 35-year-old Asghar, 35-year-old Imran and 40-year-old Aslam, received injuries. Rescuers shifted them to Allied Hospital after first aid.

