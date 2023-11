(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Three persons were injured in a roof collapse incident at Kot Ghumman, Daska on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122, M. Mansha (65), Nouman Afzal (15) and Ayan Arshad (12) were

present in a shop when it collapsed suddenly at Kot Ghumman near Talhara Wadala.

The rescuers shifted the injured to THQ Hospital Daska after providing first aid.