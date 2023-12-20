Three Injured In Roof Collapse
Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2023 | 01:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Three people, including two women and a child, were injured in a roof collapse
incident in the area of Thikriwala police station.
Rescue 1122 Spokesman Zahid Lateef said on Wednesday that the roof of a cattle-shed
caved in near 68-Mor Malkha Abadi on Jhang Road.
As a result, Sakina Bibi, 35, Nasira Bibi, 23, and her four-year-old son Imran Hayat trapped under
the debris.
On information, the Rescue 1122 reached the spot and pulled out the victims from
the debris.
The Rescue 1122 shifted Sakina Bibi and Nasira Bibi to Allied-II (DHQ) Hospital due to
serious condition whereas first aid was provided to the child, he added.