Three Injured In Roof Collapse

Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Three injured in roof collapse

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Three people, including two women and a child, were injured in a roof collapse

incident in the area of Thikriwala police station.

Rescue 1122 Spokesman Zahid Lateef said on Wednesday that the roof of a cattle-shed

caved in near 68-Mor Malkha Abadi on Jhang Road.

As a result, Sakina Bibi, 35, Nasira Bibi, 23, and her four-year-old son Imran Hayat trapped under

the debris.

On information, the Rescue 1122 reached the spot and pulled out the victims from

the debris.

The Rescue 1122 shifted Sakina Bibi and Nasira Bibi to Allied-II (DHQ) Hospital due to

serious condition whereas first aid was provided to the child, he added.

