Three Injured In Roof Collapse

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Three injured in roof collapse

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Three people including a woman and her two children received multiple injuries in a roof collapse in the area of Tarkhani police station.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Friday that the rundown roof of a house caved in due to rains on Gojra Road in Chak No.

531-GB and injured inmates, including Samreen Bibi, 55, wife of Shaukat, her daughter, Fatima Shaukat, 18, and son, Abdur Rehman,7.

Rescue 1122 after received information rushed to the spot and provided first aid as all the victims had received minor injuries, the spokesman added.

