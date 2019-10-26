UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Injured In Roof Collapse In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 02:28 PM

Three injured in roof collapse in Faisalabad

Three persons including a woman were injured when a roof of an under-construction house caved in near here on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) : Three persons including a woman were injured when a roof of an under-construction house caved in near here on Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred in Chak 466-GB where roof of an under-construction house collapsed and as a result of which Ikramullah (37), Fauzia Bibi (35) and her son Umer (5) were injured.

The injured were shifted to Allied hospital for medical treatment.

Related Topics

Injured Police Women

Recent Stories

IHC observes Punjab govt has powers to suspend Naw ..

2 minutes ago

2 drug pushers get 18 years jail in Sargodha

5 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi reiterates Pakistan's stau ..

5 minutes ago

Over 880 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon ..

5 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif's illness: IHC summons five anchors f ..

20 minutes ago

More than half the Pakistanis (53%) opine that the ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.