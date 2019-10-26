Three injured in roof collapse in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) : Three persons including a woman were injured when a roof of an under-construction house caved in near here on Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred in Chak 466-GB where roof of an under-construction house collapsed and as a result of which Ikramullah (37), Fauzia Bibi (35) and her son Umer (5) were injured.

The injured were shifted to Allied hospital for medical treatment.