Three Injured In Roof Collapse In Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 02:19 PM

Three injured in roof collapse in Lahore

Three persons including a couple were injured in roof collapse at New Rahat Baker, Dharmpura here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) Three persons including a couple were injured in roof collapse at New Rahat Baker, Dharmpura here on Wednesday.

The police said, Ahmad (22) s/o Imtiaz Ahmad, Mumtaz (50) s/o Abdul Sami, Nazia (50) wife of Mumtaz were in the room when its roof collapsed.

All the three persons buried under the debris.

On information, volunteers of Rescue 1122 reached the spot and pulled out the injured from the debris and shifted them to Services Hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

