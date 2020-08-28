Three injured in roof collapse in sialkot

Three members of a family were injured as the roof of a house collapsed during heavy rain in village Kot Bagga-Phalora,Pasrur tehsil on Friday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Three members of a family were injured as the roof of a house collapsed during heavy rain in village Kot Bagga-Phalora,Pasrur tehsil on Friday.

According to the Rescue 1122, Shehbaz Nawaz and his family were sleeping when the roof of the house caved in.

Due to which, Shehbaz Nawaz, his wife Saima Bibi and daughter Hadeeqa were injured seriously.

The Rescue 1122 pulled out the injured from the debris and shifted to a local hospital in a critical condition.