Three injured in roof collapse incident

KASUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Two women and a child were seriously injured when the dilapidated roof of their house collapsed in Raja Jang area, situated near Kasur, on Sunday.

A Rescue spokesperson told APP that 50-year-old Maqboolan Bibi, 40-year-old Rashida Bibi and 3-year-old Umair were sitting in a room of their house when its roof caved in.

As a result, all three were buried under the debris.

On receiving information. the Rescue 1122 reached the spot and pulled the injured person out of the debris and shifted them to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Kasur.