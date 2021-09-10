Three injured in roof collapse incident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Three persons suffered injuries when a roof of a house collapsed during heavy downpour in the area of Jaboqa.

Rescue-1122 spokesperson said here on Friday that three members of a family,including a woman, her daughter and son, were in house when the roof caved in.

All were trapped under the debris and sustained injuries.

On getting information, Rescue-1122 team reached the spot and took out the victims .They were shifted to DHQ hospital after providing first aid,said Rescue-1122.