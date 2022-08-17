UrduPoint.com

Three Injured In Roof Collapse Incident

Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2022 | 05:10 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Three youngsters sustained injuries when the roof of the room caved in near old vegetable mandi Ghawlanroad Alipur Muzaffargarh on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, 16-year old Muhammad Kaifs/o Liaquat Ali, Jamshaid (18) s/o Muhammad Hussain and 22-year old Muhammad Nazims/o Abdul Shakoor residents of Ghawlan road Alipur were sleeping in the room of their house.

All of a sudden, the roof caved in due to old and weak condition.

Receiving the information through emergency helpline 1122, the rescue officials reached the spot.

The officials provided first aid to the injured youngsters and later, shifted them to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Alipur, Rescue 1122 sources added.

