Three injured in roof collapse incident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Three persons including a woman were injured in a roof collapse incident,here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesperson,a dilapidated roof of a house in Chak No 200,Lathianwala collapsed.Resultantly,three persons identified as Shahid (32), Hanif (65) and Uzma (32) were buried under the debris.

The injured were rushed to Allied Hospital.