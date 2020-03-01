Three injured in separate incidents

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :At least three persons were injured in two separate incident including clash and road mishap at Hazarn Ganji and Western Bypass area of Quetta on Sunday.

According to police sources, two groups attacked each other with sticks and punches after developing dispute between them at Bareach Town near Hazar Ganji area, leaving two people injured on the spot.

The injured victims were rushed to Sheikh Zayed Hospital for medical aid where the victims was identified as Sami-Ullah and Attah Ullah .

Meanwhile, a driver of a car was injured when he was attempting to save a motorcyclist on National Highway as it plunged into ravine at Western Bypass.

The injured was rushed to Bolan Medical Complex Hospital for treatment.

Police registered both cases for investigation.