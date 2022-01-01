UrduPoint.com

Three Injured In Separate Incidents Of Celebratory Firing, Fireworks On New Year Night

Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2022 | 07:36 PM

Three men were injured in separate incidents of celebratory firing and fireworks on the eve of the New Year night in Hyderabad, according to the police sources

The police and Liaquat University Hospital sources confirmed that 3 injured persons were brought to the hospital.

A young man identified as Sheeraz Pathan sustained a gunshot to his leg.

The incident happened during the celebratory firing in Gurunagar area in the limits of Phuleli police station.

Separately, two young men, Noman and Junaid, were injured during fireworks in the limits of GOR police station.

Another unconfirmed case of gunshot injury was also reported from Pathan colony area.

