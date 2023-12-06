Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2023 | 10:50 PM

Three injured in shopping center fire incident

At least three persons were injured in the 'Arshi Shopping Center' fire incident located near Ayesha Manzil of Karachi city, Police and TV Channels reported on Wednesday

According to details, a labourer was working at a Furniture shop when suddenly a fire erupted due to a gas cylinder leakage.

As a result, three persons received burn injuries.

Fire brigade vehicles after receiving information rushed to the site to extinguish fire.

Meanwhile, caretaker chief minister Sindh while taking notice of the fire incident directed the concerned department to take all necessary measures to avert any causality there.

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori in a short interview with a private news channel said that the responsible person should be given punishment after the investigation.

