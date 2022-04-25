Three injured in Sibi accident

As many as three people sustained injuries in a collision between a vehicle and a truck on National Highway near Sibi district on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :As many as three people sustained injuries in a collision between a vehicle and a truck on National Highway near Sibi district on Monday.

According to Levies sources, the victims were on way to home in a pickup vehicle when an over speeding truck coming coming from opposite direction hit their veihicle.

As a result, three people sustained injuries.

The injured were identifies as Muhammad Saleem, Ghulam Muhammad and Muhammad Bakhsh.

Levies Force has registered a case.