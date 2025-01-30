Three Injured Including A Woman After A Tractor-trolley Hit A Motorcycle
Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2025 | 05:50 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Three injured including a woman after a tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle.
According to Rescue 1122, a tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle on Chamra Mor, Jhang Road, resulting in injuries to 32-year-old Ansar son of Hanif, 50-year-old Noor Bakht wife of Mazhar and 4-year-old Tajamul son of Yousuf.
Upon receiving information about the accident, Rescue 1122 personnel reached the spot and after providing first aid to the injured, they were shifted to the hospital where the treatment of the injured is ongoing, while the condition of one injured person is said to be critical.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, GCC delegation discuss cooperation
UAE Pavilion to present 'Pressure Cooker' at Venice Architecture Biennale 2025
Nasdaq Dubai welcomes Middle East’s first $100 million Blue Bond listing by DP ..
UAE, Hungary discuss deepening trade, investment ties
World Governments Summit launches Global Ministers Survey, Best Minister Award
Nahyan bin Mubarak, Uzbek delegation discuss enhancing cooperation
Grand Slam-winner Emma Raducanu to compete at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
DXB records highest annual traffic in 2024, celebrating decade as world’s busi ..
UAE expresses solidarity with US, conveys condolences over plane, helicopter cra ..
EasyLease revenue surges to AED456 million in 2024
Vivo X200 Pro Launching Soon in Pakistan: Experience the Future of Photography w ..
Sharjah Ruler issues police, security reorganisation law
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CPO orders action on complaints against private housing society2 minutes ago
-
Eight accused held for trying to occupy plot in Gujar Khan2 minutes ago
-
Govt taking steps to develop Agriculture Dept on modern line: Rauf Kakar2 minutes ago
-
Special anti-polio campaign will continue from February 3 to 72 minutes ago
-
Land mafia opens fire on Police in Margalla Orchard, suspects arrested2 minutes ago
-
Ayaz felicitates newly elected office-bearers of RIUJ2 minutes ago
-
Govt collaborating with WHO to combat polio effectively: Uzma Kardar2 minutes ago
-
Three injured including a woman after a tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle2 minutes ago
-
MNSUA organises scientific writing session for students3 minutes ago
-
Case registered over oil theft12 minutes ago
-
1,500-Kg hazardous meat seized, 4 warehouses sealed12 minutes ago
-
Traffic police awareness camp held13 minutes ago