Three Injured Including A Woman After A Tractor-trolley Hit A Motorcycle

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2025 | 05:50 PM

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Three injured including a woman after a tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle.

According to Rescue 1122, a tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle on Chamra Mor, Jhang Road, resulting in injuries to 32-year-old Ansar son of Hanif, 50-year-old Noor Bakht wife of Mazhar and 4-year-old Tajamul son of Yousuf.

Upon receiving information about the accident, Rescue 1122 personnel reached the spot and after providing first aid to the injured, they were shifted to the hospital where the treatment of the injured is ongoing, while the condition of one injured person is said to be critical.

