Three injured near Jhelum road accident

JHELUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Three persons were injured in a road accident that occurred near Nogran area of Jhelum district,

tv channels quoting Rescue and Police sources reported on Tuesday.

According to details, two rashly driven motorbikes hit a carry wan parked alongside the road of Nogran

area of Jhelum district.

As a result of collision, three persons including a child were injured in the incident.

The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital. The police team also reached the spot and started investigation.