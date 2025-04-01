Three Injured Near Jhelum Road Accident
Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2025 | 07:40 PM
JHELUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Three persons were injured in a road accident that occurred near Nogran area of Jhelum district,
tv channels quoting Rescue and Police sources reported on Tuesday.
According to details, two rashly driven motorbikes hit a carry wan parked alongside the road of Nogran
area of Jhelum district.
As a result of collision, three persons including a child were injured in the incident.
The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital. The police team also reached the spot and started investigation.
