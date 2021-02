SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :-:Three people were injured in a collision between two motorcycles near Sabzi Mandi-Daska here on Sunday.

According to the Rescue 1122, 65-year-old Afzal Ali, 48-year-old Fazeelat Bibi and 32-year-old Rauf were injured in the collision. The Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to a local hospital.