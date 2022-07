SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Three people were injured in a collision between two vehicles at Pindi Bhago,here on Friday.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, 30-year-old Tariq, 32-year-old Asif and 40-year-old Ramzan were injured when a vehicle (hiace) hit a pickup at Pindi Bhago.

The Rescue1122, on information, provided first aid to the injured and shifted them to a localhospital.