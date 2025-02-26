Three injured on road

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Three people sustained injuries in an accident near Shahida islam hospital

after a car traveling from Lodhran to Bahawalpur overturned

while saving a motorcycle.

Rescue teams reached the scene after receiving a call and provided first aid to the injured.

The injured were identified as Muhammad Nawaz, 65, s/o Haji Allah Wasaya, Habib, 38, s/o Azeem and Ghulam Fareed, 26, s/o Ghulam Murtaza.