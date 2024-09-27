Open Menu

Three Injured Over Resistance During Dacoity Bid

Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Three injured over resistance during dacoity bid

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Armed suspects opened fire and injured three citizens over not stopping and putting resistance during dacoity bid at Dehli Multan road.

According to details, two unknown armed outlaws tried to stop citizens to loot them near Zaheer Nagar Dehli.

The dacoits opened fire and injured three citizens-- Usman, Riaz and Zaheer.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Burewala, whereas one critical injured was referred to District hospital Sahiwal.

The armed suspects managed to escape from the crime scene.

The police concerned was busy in interrogation into the incident.

APP/aaj-sak

1400 hrs

