Three Injuries In Children Brawl
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2024 | 02:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) As many as three people get bullet injuries as a brawl was broke out between two parties’ children here at Chak no.155 NB,here on Wednesday.
According to a spokesperson,Station House Officer(SHO) Shah Nikdur police station,Zeeshan Ahmed Luk informed that children of Aslam s/o Ibrahim(34) Mohsin s/o Akbar (40)Zuhaib (33) s/o Aslam and Irfan (39) s/o Shakoor and Asad (30) s/o Anwar were playing some games suddenly a brawl was broke out among the children in the play field.
Upon receiving the information,parents of both sides’ children including Aslam,Mohsin, Zuhaib,Irfan and Asad interfered into children brawl and they opened fire at Irfan and Shakoor who were the parents of other children.
Resultantly Irfan,Asad and Aslam sustained injuries.
Police concern reached the spot,shifted the injured to hospital for treatment.
Further investigation was underway.
