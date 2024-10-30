Open Menu

Three Injuries In Children Brawl

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Three injuries in children brawl

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) As many as three people get bullet injuries as a brawl was broke out between two parties’ children here at Chak no.155 NB,here on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson,Station House Officer(SHO) Shah Nikdur police station,Zeeshan Ahmed Luk informed that children of Aslam s/o Ibrahim(34) Mohsin s/o Akbar (40)Zuhaib (33) s/o Aslam and Irfan (39) s/o Shakoor and Asad (30) s/o Anwar were playing some games suddenly a brawl was broke out among the children in the play field.

Upon receiving the information,parents of both sides’ children including Aslam,Mohsin, Zuhaib,Irfan and Asad interfered into children brawl and they opened fire at Irfan and Shakoor who were the parents of other children.

Resultantly Irfan,Asad and Aslam sustained injuries.

Police concern reached the spot,shifted the injured to hospital for treatment.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Station

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housin ..

Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives

15 hours ago
 JI launches massive membership drive in federal c ..

JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital

15 hours ago
 Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in I ..

Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK

15 hours ago
 PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of ra ..

PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB

15 hours ago
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for ..

Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA

15 hours ago
 PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic reviva ..

PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival

15 hours ago
 Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed

Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed

15 hours ago
 SC bar elects best person as its President: Minist ..

SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..

15 hours ago
 DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at huma ..

DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genoc ..

15 hours ago
 Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global ..

Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global peace, Justice

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan