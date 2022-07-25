Three Inter-provincial Drug Cartel Held, Huge Quantity Of Drugs Seized
Muhammad Irfan Published July 25, 2022 | 07:45 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Keamari Police on Monday arrested three members of an inter-provincial drug racket and recovered huge quantity of drugs.
According to police, in an action conducted at Yousuf Goth bus terminal, Saeedabad, seized 40kg hashish from hidden cavities of a passenger bus coming from Quetta to Karachi and arrested three including a driver of the bus identified as Awwal Jan, Abdul Rauf and Fida Ahmed.
A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.