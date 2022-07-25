Three inter-provincial drug cartel held, huge quantity of drugs seized

Keamari Police on Monday arrested three members of an inter-provincial drug racket and recovered huge quantity of drugs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Keamari Police on Monday arrested three members of an inter-provincial drug racket and recovered huge quantity of drugs.

According to police, in an action conducted at Yousuf Goth bus terminal, Saeedabad, seized 40kg hashish from hidden cavities of a passenger bus coming from Quetta to Karachi and arrested three including a driver of the bus identified as Awwal Jan, Abdul Rauf and Fida Ahmed.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.