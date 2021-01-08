UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Inter-provincial Drug Peddlers Held, Huge Cache Of Drugs Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

Three Inter-provincial drug peddlers held, huge cache of drugs recovered

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested three Inter-provincial drug peddlers and recovered over four mound of hashish worth millions of rupees from their possession .

Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Mian Channu Rao Tariq Pervaiz while holding a press conference alongwith Chab Kalan police station SHO Najab Abbas said that the police team on a tip-off raided and arrested three drug peddlers of Inter-provincial gang including Kareemullah, Asadullah and Khushal Khan by setting-up police pickets at 102/15-L and Arain Chowk.

The police have also recovered a car and truck which were being used to smuggle the drugs from Pashin city of Baluchistan to various parts of South Punjab.

Police have registered cases against the accused and started interrogation.

DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem announced commendatory certificates and cash prize for the police team. Mian Channu SDPO Rao Pervaiz said that district police was committed to root-out the menace of drugs.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Police Station Drugs Car Muhammad Ali From Million

Recent Stories

Gas decision leaves hundreds of units closed: : Mi ..

57 minutes ago

HBL PSL 2021 schedule announced

1 hour ago

Schedule for PSL's 6th edition for 2021 announced

1 hour ago

Protests to express solidarity with the people of ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces re-opening of sea and air ports with ..

2 hours ago

FDA extends last date for payment of arrears

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.