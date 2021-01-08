Three Inter-provincial drug peddlers held, huge cache of drugs recovered

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested three Inter-provincial drug peddlers and recovered over four mound of hashish worth millions of rupees from their possession .

Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Mian Channu Rao Tariq Pervaiz while holding a press conference alongwith Chab Kalan police station SHO Najab Abbas said that the police team on a tip-off raided and arrested three drug peddlers of Inter-provincial gang including Kareemullah, Asadullah and Khushal Khan by setting-up police pickets at 102/15-L and Arain Chowk.

The police have also recovered a car and truck which were being used to smuggle the drugs from Pashin city of Baluchistan to various parts of South Punjab.

Police have registered cases against the accused and started interrogation.

DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem announced commendatory certificates and cash prize for the police team. Mian Channu SDPO Rao Pervaiz said that district police was committed to root-out the menace of drugs.