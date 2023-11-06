Open Menu

Three Inter-provincial Drug Suppliers Held

Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2023 | 02:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The Quaidabad police on Monday arrested inter-provincial drug dealers.

On a tip-off, the police arrested two suspects who were involved in drug supply in interior parts of Sindh, while upon their indication, their third accomplice was also apprehended, the police said.

Upon the arrest of the suspects Sikandar and Abdul Sattar, their third accomplice, the notorious drug dealer Haji Aslam alias Sheikh, was also taken into custody. 1990 grams of heroin were recovered from the possession of the accused.

A case has been registered against the arrested and further investigations were underway.

