Three inter-provincial narcotics smugglers busted

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Local police claimed to have arrested three inter-provincial narcotics smugglers red-handed after conducting crackdown and recovered about 12kg hash from their possession.

Operation was conducted under supervision of SDPO Sadar Circle Farooq Ahmed Khan in different parts of the district.

Police Station Karam Dad Qureshi succeeded to arrest Zain-ud-Din, resident of Balochistan along with eight kg hash.

While Saleem Pitafi and Ajmal Dasti, belonged to Punjab, were rounded up with 2400 gram and two kg hash respectively. All accused were booked under anti-smuggling act while further investigation was underway.