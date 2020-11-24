UrduPoint.com
Three Inter-provincial Narcotics Smugglers Busted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020

Three inter-provincial narcotics smugglers busted

Local police claimed to have arrested three inter-provincial narcotics smugglers red-handed after conducting crackdown and recovered about 12kg hash from their possession

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Local police claimed to have arrested three inter-provincial narcotics smugglers red-handed after conducting crackdown and recovered about 12kg hash from their possession.

Operation was conducted under supervision of SDPO Sadar Circle Farooq Ahmed Khan in different parts of the district.

Police Station Karam Dad Qureshi succeeded to arrest Zain-ud-Din, resident of Balochistan along with eight kg hash.

While Saleem Pitafi and Ajmal Dasti, belonged to Punjab, were rounded up with 2400 gram and two kg hash respectively. All accused were booked under anti-smuggling act while further investigation was underway.

