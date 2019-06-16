(@imziishan)

ABBOTTABAD, June 15(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) ::Commissioner Hazara division Syed Zaheer ul islam Saturday said that all three interchanges of Hazara Motorway's section-II including Havelian Maira, Mangal Sajji Kot and Manshera would be opened till August this year.

He said this while talking to media during his visit to the motorway from Shah Maqsood to Abbottabad Shimla Hill to review the progress.

He said the construction work over Havelian Maira interchange had been completed while on two remaining bridges of section-II would take around two months. However, he added, all the three bridges would be opened at the same time as with opening of just Havelian Maira interchange would cause overburden of traffic flow in Abbottabad city.

Syed Zaheer ul Islam also asked the National Highway Authority (NHA) to further improve the quality and prompt completion of work.

The commissioner said that the opening of these interchanges would help resolving the issue of traffic congestion within Abbottabad city.

He said he had conveyed to NHA and Chinese officials to immediately complete the remaining work as people of Hazara were eagerly waiting for operationalization of this portion of motorway.

Zaheer ul Islam said there was no interchange for Abbottabad city on Hazara motorway. The people of Abbottabad would had to travel 10 kilometers for using Havelian Maira interchange while 13 kilometers for using Mangal Sajji interchange.

However, he said, his team had prepared a PC-I for another interchange at Thanda Maira, a point 1.2 kilometers away from General Bus Stand Abbottabad. The PC-I had also been presented to the provincial government for approval, the commissioner added.