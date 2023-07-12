Open Menu

Three Interchanges, Road To Be Constructed In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 12, 2023 | 03:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :The National Highways Authority (NHA) has planned to establish three interchanges with dualization of a road at an estimated cost of Rs 3025 million during the current fiscal year.

A spokesman for the the NHA said on Wednesday that an interchange would be established at Tandlianwala area on Karachi-Lahore Motorway (M-3) with an estimated cost of Rs 1,000 million whereas Rs 300 million was allocated for constructionof Lundianwala Interchange on M-3 Motorway.

Similarly, Rs 1000 million would be spent on construction of a new interchange at Sammundri Khiddarwala to Gojra Road on Lahore-Multan Motorway near Gojra Road whereas dualization of a road from Faisalabad Bypass to Motorway M-3 via Satiana would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 1625 million, he added.

