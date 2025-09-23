Three internet company employees kidnapped from Nowshera

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Three employees of a private internet company were abducted along with their vehicle from the mountainous area of Kahi, within the jurisdiction of Nizampur police station, reported Nowshera police on Tuesday.

Police said, the abduction took place three days ago and efforts to recover them are still underway.

The kidnapped employees have been identified as Kashif Israr, Zahidullah, and Basheerullah, all residents of Karak.

The employees were reportedly inspecting the main transmission line when the incident occurred. The kidnappers have demanded a ransom of Rs. 7 million for their release.