Three Internet Company Employees Kidnapped From Nowshera
Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2025 | 04:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Three employees of a private internet company were abducted along with their vehicle from the mountainous area of Kahi, within the jurisdiction of Nizampur police station, reported Nowshera police on Tuesday.
Police said, the abduction took place three days ago and efforts to recover them are still underway.
The kidnapped employees have been identified as Kashif Israr, Zahidullah, and Basheerullah, all residents of Karak.
The employees were reportedly inspecting the main transmission line when the incident occurred. The kidnappers have demanded a ransom of Rs. 7 million for their release.
Recent Stories
UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mics cut off
Afghan boy survives hiding in plane’s landing gear to Delhi
Sindh govt to provide free electric Scooters to women
TRENDS, STRATEGIECS sign research cooperation agreement
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from Arab Parliament
Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs third Defence Council meeting of 2025
Abu Dhabi to host 2nd Social Care Forum tomorrow
UAE, Saudi Arabia share deep-rooted fraternal ties: Saudi Ambassador
Saudi Royal Court announces passing of Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia
KP, Afghan govt to hold talks, says CM Gandapur
FBR cracks down on Jewelers dodging Taxes
Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts to open in November 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NA Speaker extends sympathy to Saudi Arabia over Grand Mufti’s demise2 minutes ago
-
Three internet company employees kidnapped from Nowshera2 minutes ago
-
Heat wave likely to continue this week12 minutes ago
-
32 dengue cases reported in 24 hours, over 2,000 inspections in ICT12 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary Secretary reviews health care facilities at allied hospitals12 minutes ago
-
Beggar posing as healer arrested in Islamabad for cheating citizens12 minutes ago
-
PHC adjourns assets case of CM and Omar Ayub until Oct 922 minutes ago
-
FGEHA greenlights Margalla Orchard Park Road Housing Scheme22 minutes ago
-
LWMC launches cleanliness operation at Lahore Railway Station22 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt to provide free electric Scooters to women23 minutes ago
-
President, PM condole demise of Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia32 minutes ago
-
Work on PDP set to start from October 25, confirms minister32 minutes ago