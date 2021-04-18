UrduPoint.com
Three Int'l Space Station Crew Back To Earth

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 04:10 PM

Three int'l space station crew back to Earth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :MOSCOW, April 17 (Xinhua/APP) -- Two cosmonauts and an astronaut landed safely on Saturday after spending six months on the International Space Station (ISS).

The descent vehicle of Russia's Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft undocked from the ISS earlier in the day and touched down normally on a precalculated site in Kazakhstan, bringing home Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergei Ryzhikov, Sergei Kud-Sverchkov and NASA astronaut Kathleen Rubins, Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos said.

The crew of the 64th long-duration expedition to the ISS are feeling well and will take post-flight rehabilitation, Roscosmos said.

The expedition started a week after the three crew members were launched onboard Soyuz MS-17 on Oct. 14, 2020.

