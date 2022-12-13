UrduPoint.com

Three Involved In Gutka Business Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2022 | 07:17 PM

Three involved in gutka business arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Three alleged accused involved in business of hazardous gutka were arrested by the police on Tuesday.

According to officials, Landhi police station arrested two wanted gutka sellers identified as Sailab Khan and Muhammad Din and recovered over 8kg gutka/mawa from their possession.

Arrested persons were habitual offenders and had been to jail earlier for their involvement in gutka business.

Meanwhile, Mochko police station arrested an accused identified as Javed after recovery of 8 packets of gutka/mawa from his possession.

The accused was intercepted by police for being suspicious at Main Northern Bypass. He was carrying gutka in a sack.

Cases against all arrested had been registered and further investigations were underway.

