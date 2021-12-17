Three jail wardens dismissed for 'corruption'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Three wardens of different jails were dismissed from service on the corruption charges and misconduct, here on Friday.

They included Chief Warden Naseer Ahmed and Head Wardens Muhammad Akram and Aftab Ahmed. They were performing duties at Central and District jails Faisalabad and District Jail Toba Tek Singh.

Deputy Inspector General Prisons Department Saeedullah Gondal held a hearing at his office and listened to the complaints against the official.

Superintendent Central Jail Ch Asgar Ali was also present.

DIG Prisons has directed the jail staff to perform their duties with honesty and hard work.

"If any official found involved in corruption and carelessness strict legal action will be taken against him", he warned.