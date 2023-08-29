Three Jaranwala case accused remanded

(@FahadShabbir)

A court has granted 7-day physical remand of three accused arrested in the desecration case of Jaranwala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :A court has granted 7-day physical remand of three accused arrested in the desecration case of Jaranwala.

Police spokesman Sub Inspector (SI) Naveed Ahmad said here on Tuesday that the police had nabbed three accused on charges of desecration of the Holy Quran which resulted in riots in Jaranwala and the protesters in retaliation had vandalized a number of churches and houses of the Christian community.

The accused were presented before the court through video link from jail and the police requested the court for their physical remand. The judge granted 7-day physical remand of the accused and handed them over to the police for investigations, the spokesman added.