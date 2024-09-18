Open Menu

Three Jawans Of Elite Force Suspended Over Injuring Citizens

Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Three Jawans of elite force suspended over injuring citizens

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Abdul Wahab suspended three Jawans of elite force on the charge of firing and injuring the citizens in the area of Saddar Jaranwala police station.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that the elite force had allegedly opened firing and injured two citizens in Jaranwala.

Upon receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took serious notice and directed the SSP Operations to probe into the matter and provide justice to the victims.

Therefore, the SSP Operations suspended three constables of Elite Force including Naveed, Arshad and Tariq while a special inquiry committee was constituted to probe into the matter.

This committee would work under supervision of SP Jaranwala whereas DSP AVLS and SDPO Jaranwala would be its members. Further action against the accused would be taken on the basis of inquiry report, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Police Station Jaranwala Saddar

Recent Stories

The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent ci ..

The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..

19 minutes ago
 The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and ..

The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..

24 minutes ago
 Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for ..

Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit

50 minutes ago
 Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in ..

Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

5 hours ago
Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to ..

Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?

21 hours ago
 Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Col ..

Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration

22 hours ago
 Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First ..

Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..

22 hours ago
 Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan