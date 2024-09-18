Three Jawans of elite force suspended over injuring citizens

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Abdul Wahab suspended three Jawans of elite force on the charge of firing and injuring the citizens in the area of Saddar Jaranwala police station.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that the elite force had allegedly opened firing and injured two citizens in Jaranwala.

Upon receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took serious notice and directed the SSP Operations to probe into the matter and provide justice to the victims.

Therefore, the SSP Operations suspended three constables of Elite Force including Naveed, Arshad and Tariq while a special inquiry committee was constituted to probe into the matter.

This committee would work under supervision of SP Jaranwala whereas DSP AVLS and SDPO Jaranwala would be its members. Further action against the accused would be taken on the basis of inquiry report, spokesman added.