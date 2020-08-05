UrduPoint.com
Three JI Rally Participants Injured In Cracker Attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 11:56 PM

At least three persons were injured as a cracker was reportedly thrown at the rally of Jamaat-e-Islami taken out here in connection with the Youm-i-Istehsal (Kashmir Siege Day)on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :At least three persons were injured as a cracker was reportedly thrown at the rally of Jamaat-e-Islami taken out here in connection with the Youm-i-Istehsal (Kashmir Siege Day)on Wednesday.

The incident took place when the participants of rally were moving from Bait-ul-Mukarram Mosque to Hasan Square on University Road.

Executive Director of Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre Dr Seemi Jamali told the media that three injured of the JI rally attack were brought to the JPMC. The injured identified as Abu Baqar, Nadeem and Mujtaba were stable. The exact number of casualties could not be ascertained.

Meanwhile, the Sindh Health Department declared emergency in all its health facilities in the metropolis to provide immediate medical cover to the injured.

