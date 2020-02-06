Three jirga members arrested for declaring minor girl vani

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :The police on Thursday arrested three members of a jirga on the charges of declaring a minor girl vani in Bari Bahak area and registered a case against Nikah Khawa and other Jirga members.

District Police Officer (DPO), Manshera Sadiq Baluch formed a special team to arrest the Jirga members after the news broke on the media that a minor girl was declared as vani to settle a dispute with his uncle and tie the knot of minor girl with the rival party member.

Father of the girl, Muhammad Nazeer son of Mian Gul filed an application in Shankiyari police station that last Eid ul Adha, the father in law and husband of Gulshan Bibi and other people came to know about her obscene pictures in the mobile phone of my younger brother Muhammd Asif, after which they came at my house and threatened me and my family.

He further said that the rival party also formed a jirga under the supervision of Israel son of Bagga at their house and it was decided that my 7 years old daughter Sidra Bibi should be married to Rizwan son of Ashraf, as vani to settle the enmity and also imposed a fine of 200,000 rupees.

On the same day they got the Nikah forms from Nikah registrar and forced my daughter to marry Rizwan and Maulvi Muhammad Ashraf solemnized the ceremony, he added.

He said that after solemnization the rival party again threatened us that if you would inform anybody then you and your family would be thrown out from the village.

On the complaint of Muhammad Nazeer, Shankiyari police registered a case and arrested three accused including Malik Aman son of Ali Khan, Taj Muhammad son of Khan Gee and Qari Muhammad Javed son of Ayub.

A special team had been constituted which had started search operation to arrest the rest of the jirga members and Nikhan Khawan.