Three JuD Leaders Convicted In Two Terror Finance Cases

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

Three JuD leaders convicted in two terror finance cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :-:An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday convicted three leaders of Jamaatud Daawa (JuD) in two separate terror finance cases.

The court handed down 16 years imprisonment to Malik Zafar Iqbal and Yahya Mujahid in FIR No 24, registered and investigated by Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), in 2019. The court awarded one year imprisonment to Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki in the same case.

The court also handed down 16 imprisonment to Yahya Mujahid in FIR no 29, registered and investigated by CTD in 2019.

ATC-III Judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar conducted the case proceedings and handed down imprisonment on proving charges.

The CTD had registered the cases against the convicts under section 11-N of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.

It was alleged that the convicts committed terrorism financing by managing assets of proscribed organization, and helped in raising funds.

Meanwhile, the court also indicted five leaders of Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) in six separate terror finance cases, besides adjourning further hearing till November 16.

Those indicted included Hafiz Abdul Salam, Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki, Malik Zafar Iqbal, Yahya Mujahid and Luqman Shah. They were indicted in FIRs no 15, 21, 22, 27, 31 and 42 of 2019.

The CTD had registered 23 FIRs against the leaders of the JuD in different cities of Punjab. However, the trialin several cases was transferred to Lahore following an order passed by the high court on the petitions of the suspects.

