Three Judges Of PHC Take Oath
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Three judges of Peshawar High Court including Justice Khurshid Iqbal, Justice Fazal Subhan and Justice Shahid Khan on Monday took oath as permanent judges of the court.
Chief Justice PHC Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim administered oath to the three judges.
