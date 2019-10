Three judges transferred in KP

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has ordered posting and transfer of three District and Sessions Judges, said a notification issued by KP Establishment Department here Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has ordered posting and transfer of three District and Sessions Judges, said a notification issued by KP Establishment Department here Wednesday.

Mehmood-ul-Hassan Judge Anti-Terrorist Court Peshawar has been transferred and posted as Judge Consumer Court Peshawar, Jehangir Khan Judge Consumer Court Malakand has been repatriated to Peshawar High Court and Syed Aqeel Shah Judge Consumer Court Peshawar has been posted as Judge Consumer Court Malakand.