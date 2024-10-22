Three Judges'names Sent To Parliamentary Committee For Appointment Of Next CJP
Published October 22, 2024
Registrar of Supreme Court, on behalf of Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, forwards three names to a special parliamentary committee for consideration
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 22nd, 2024) Three Names of Supreme Court judges were sent to the parliamentary committee for appointment of new Chief Justice of Pakistan, the sources said on Tuesday.
The sources revealed that the registrar of the Supreme Court, on behalf of Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, forwarded three names to a special parliamentary committee for consideration.
According to the sources, the Ministry of Law had sent a letter to the Registrar of the Supreme Court requesting the names of the three most senior judges for the position of the new Chief Justice.
The names forwarded for the position of the new Chief Justice are Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, and Justice Yahya Afridi.
Following the implementation of the 26th Constitutional Amendment, the parliamentary committee will convene today to discuss the appointment of the new Chief Justice.
The appointment will be made three days prior to the retirement of the current Chief Justice, Qazi Faez Isa.
Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa has started chamber work ahead of his retirement, during which he will write his pending judgments.
Among the three most senior judges of the Supreme Court, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah ranks first, followed by Justice Muneeb Akhtar and Justice Yahya Afridi in second and third place, respectively.
