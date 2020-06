Three Kanal land retrieved in Faisalabad

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) on Monday retrieved three Kanal state land from land grabbers in new Nazimabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) on Monday retrieved three Kanal state land from land grabbers in new Nazimabad.

A FDA spokesman said an enforcement team headed by Director Estate ManagementDr Anam Sajid conducted the operation in new Nazimabad and retrieved the state land.

A case had been got registered against 20 accused.