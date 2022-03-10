UrduPoint.com

Three Kanal Public Land Retrieved From Illegal Occupants

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2022 | 06:54 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :The District administration Mardan retrieved three kanal agriculture land of the Irrigation Department from occupants on Thursday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Habibullah Arif, the district administration conducted anti-encroachment operation against the occupants of public land under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Mohammad Shajeen Wastro and Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Sehrish Nigar and retrieved three kanal land of the respective departments.

The DC Mardan asked the people to voluntarily remove all encroachments erected on the official land, otherwise, the administration will take legal action for the purpose.

>