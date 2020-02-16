Three Kashmiri students held on sedition charges in India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Three students from occupied Kashmir, studying at a private engineering college in Hubballi district of Karnataka, were arrested on sedition charges for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans and posting a video of it on social media.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the students were belonged to Shopian district, Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

Hindu extremists, including those from Bajarang Dal, had assembled outside the college, and staged protests against the Kashmiri students.

Dancing to the tunes of the Hindu extremists, the police arrested the student under sedition charges.

As the students were being taken to the police station with their faces covered, these Hindu activists attacked them.

"We received information that three students hailing from Kashmir studying at the KLE Institute of Technology had raised slogans supporting Pakistan.

They had made a video about it which had gone viral. Immediately our team went to the spot and arrested them," Hubli-Dharwad Police Commissioner R Dileep said.

The FIR relating to sedition and affecting communal harmony has been lodged, the official said.