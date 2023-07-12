Open Menu

Three Kidnappers Held, Man Recovered In Tank

Muhammad Irfan Published July 12, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Three kidnappers held, man recovered in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Tank police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested three kidnappers and recovered the abducted man from their custody in the limits of the City Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, the city police team led by SHO Aftab Alam Baloch received information through wireless control on the patrol that some armed persons abducted Ibrahim Kamal son of Yaghistan Betani resident of Mohallah Maidan from Ibrahim Medical Store situated in Marwat Market.

The police officials took immediate action and started chasing the kidnappers. The police, adopting the best strategy, arrested three kidnappers from near the NADRA office on Station Road and rescued the abducted man.

The kidnappers were identified as Ghani ur Rehman, Syed ur Rehman, and Abdul Rehman sons of Misal Khan residents of Kirri Ahmed Shah. The police also recovered 02 pistols and 57 cartridges from them. The traffic wardens also played a leading role to arrest the kidnappers.

Further investigation revealed that one of the kidnappers was an absconder and wanted to Malazai Police Station. On the other hand, police arrested another accused and recovered valuable stolen household items from his custody.

