Three kids beggars taken into protective custody

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) on Friday conducted a rescue operation,taking three children into protective custody who were found begging in various areas of the city .

According to the CPWB spokesperson,the kids were identified as Ahmed,Shahid and Danish.

He added that the children were taken into custody from Vehari Chowk and General Bus Stand .

The children were shifted to Child Protection Center (CPWB) where they would get necessary support and care.