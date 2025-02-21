Three Kids Beggars Taken Into Protective Custody
Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2025 | 02:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) on Friday conducted a rescue operation,taking three children into protective custody who were found begging in various areas of the city .
According to the CPWB spokesperson,the kids were identified as Ahmed,Shahid and Danish.
He added that the children were taken into custody from Vehari Chowk and General Bus Stand .
The children were shifted to Child Protection Center (CPWB) where they would get necessary support and care.
