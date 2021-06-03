UrduPoint.com
Three Kids Died In Quetta Bomb Blast

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 07:00 PM

Three kids died in Quetta bomb blast

Three children were killed in a bomb blast that occurred in the area of Kharotabad Kali Badzai of Quetta, police reported on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Three children were killed in a bomb blast that occurred in the area of Kharotabad Kali Badzai of Quetta, police reported on Thursday.

According to Rescue and Police sources, the children were playing with a toy when suddenly, it blasted with a big bang.

As a result, three kids playing with the toy died on the spot.

The bodies of the ill-fated children were shifted to BMC Hospital for necessary procedure.

Police are investigating the matter.

