Three Kids Died In Quetta Bomb Blast
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 07:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Three children were killed in a bomb blast that occurred in the area of Kharotabad Kali Badzai of Quetta, police reported on Thursday.
According to Rescue and Police sources, the children were playing with a toy when suddenly, it blasted with a big bang.
As a result, three kids playing with the toy died on the spot.
The bodies of the ill-fated children were shifted to BMC Hospital for necessary procedure.
Police are investigating the matter.