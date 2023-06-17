UrduPoint.com

Three Kids Drown In Canal, Two Bodies Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published June 17, 2023 | 09:36 PM

Three kids were drowned in canal when a loader-rickshaw fell down in canal after getting out of control on a road turn at Maitla Pull near Nawabpur Adda here on Saturday

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a family was headed towards Nawabpur on a loader-rickshaw when the rickshaw overturned and fell down in the canal.

The rescue officials reached the spot and started rescue operation in which most of the people have been rescued while three kids including seven-year-old Eman Fatima d/o Muhammad Nadeem, 14-year old Hassan s/o Ghulam Hussain and 11-year-old Imran s/o Muhammad Iqbal were still missing.

The District Emergency Officer, Dr Kaleemullah was himself monitoring the rescue operation in which bodies of two kids have been recovered so far while a search of the third missing kid Eman Fatima was continued, Rescue sources added.

