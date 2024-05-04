Three kids sustain burn injuries as aunt set them ablaze over unknown reasons

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Three kids sustained serious burn injuries as maternal aunt attacked with knife and set the home ablaze after locking them over unknown reasons.

According to Rescue officials, they received a call about burn injuries of three kids into a house near Multan road DG Khan.

The mother of the kids told that she and her husband were outside home for work when her sister came there and attacked on their children with a sharpe edge knife. She cut the body parts of the kids and set the home ablaze after locking them into it. The reason could not be ascertained yet behind the incident.

Rescue 1122 shifted the victim kids to Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital DG Khan. The kids were identified as Rizwan, Irfan and Misbah.

The girl named Misbah was referred to Nishtar Burn Unit Multan due to critical condition as 80 percent of her body was affected.

Sadar police was busy in investigating the incident.